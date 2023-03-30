A Philadelphia woman is recovering in a hospital after she was shot during a confrontation over an eviction notice on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Angel Davis by her husband Gabriel Plummer. She was being served an eviction notice by a landlord-tenant officer when a confrontation began between them.

Plummer said he was sleeping when the commotion began. After waking up, he claims he saw the landlord-tenant officer shouting and raising his weapon.

Davis, 35, was shot in the head once and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The officer remained at the scene and gave his weapon to authorities.

PHILADELPHIA TEEN TOLD MOM ‘I LOVE YOU’ BEFORE BEING KILLED ON WAY TO SCHOOL

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that they are actively investigating the shooting.

"Allegedly there was a knife involved. That’s why he discharged his firearm," Lieutenant Jason Hendershot said to FOX 29 Philadelphia. "There is some video in the apartment complex that we’re going to be reviewing. There’s also some body camera footage of the [landlord-tenant officer] that we have a search warrant for that we’re going to review."

PENNSYLVANIA CHOCOLATE FACTORY EXPLOSION LEAVES FIVE DEAD, TWO MISSING: REPORT

Police told FOX 29 Philadelphia that Plummer barricaded himself in his apartment until emergency crews arrived.

"It’s sad. It breaks my heart. I didn’t know her like that but she’s a human being," neighbor Jennifer Rivera said. "She doesn’t deserve this. She didn’t deserve that. No one does."

Fox News Digital reached out to Philadelphia's Landlord and Tenant Court, but has not received a response.