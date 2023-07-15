A veteran Philadelphia police officer died after being found unresponsive in her patrol car Friday night, police say.

Lynneice Hill, 44, had served as an officer for 24 years, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. She was assigned to the 3rd District of Philadelphia.

She was reportedly found by shoppers on Columbus Boulevard, near TJ Maxx and Home Goods stores. She was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Hill's remains were then given a police escort to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities have not released the cause of the officer's death.

"I've heard nothing but amazing things about her dedication and commitment to the Police Department over the years," Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters. "It's just tragic how this all unfolded not just for us her, but for her family as well."

Hill, who reportedly worked as a school officer, was married to fellow Philadelphia police officer.

"Our friend and colleague served this city for 24 years with humility, distinction and integrity," FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said, according to FOX 29. "The FOP [Fraternal Order of Police] will never forget her dedication and contributions to the police department and her community."

Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital that there is no additional information at this time.