A suspect is on the run in Philadelphia after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on a SEPTA train platform Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the SEPTA station located in the 5200 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia, police said.

The teen, whose identity was not immediately released, was shot in the arm and chest. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspected gunman was seen fleeing the station with what appeared to be four male juveniles, FOX29 Philadelphia reported, citing police sources. The sources said the suspect used a green semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine.

The incident unfolded when an altercation between the teen and the suspect turned physical, WPVI-TV reported, citing sources.

The suspect allegedly fired at least two shots before fleeing.

The shooting is the latest act of gun violence at the 52nd Street SEPTA Station in less than two months.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm after an argument on March 31, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the face on April 21.

"Kids are killing each other every day. It has to stop," West Philadelphia resident Walter Briggs told WPVI-TV.

No arrests were immediately made in Saturday’s shooting, and no firearm was recovered.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Philadelphia police.