Philadelphia police are searching for a man who attempted – and failed – to rob a CVS store on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the store in the East Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. He entered the pharmacy at around 8:40 p.m.

The masked man then brandished a gun in front of a cashier and demanded money. He is seen lifting his shirt in surveillance video.

The employee told the suspect that there was no money in the cashier.

When the would-be robber ordered the employee to open the store's safe, the employee found that the office was locked.

The suspect fled the scene soon after. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black jacket and a blue mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Philadelphia's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353. All tips are confidential.