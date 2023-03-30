Police in Philadelphia have released images of the four suspects sought in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was walking to school on Monday morning.

Devin Weedon was fatally shot in his chest after four unknown Black males approached him during an apparent robbery attempt as the teen was on his way to Simon Gratz High School, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

On Thursday, investigators released surveillance video excerpts showing the four suspects walking along a sidewalk as they surround a blurred individual and later fleeing the scene.

Police said an altercation ensued between Weedon and the four males before the shooting. Weedon, a sophomore, later died from his injuries.

"He was an all-around good kid, he didn't cause trouble, he didn't bother anyone," Devin's mother Wytina Burnside told FOX 29 Philadelphia. "He was trying to start his own athletic club for the youth."

"'I love you mom, have a good day.' That was the last thing he said to me," she added.

So far this school year, gun violence in the city has killed 18 students and wounded 81, the School District of Philadelphia told the station. Weedon’s death marked the 19th student killed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities offered a $30,000 reward and asked anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.