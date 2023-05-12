One of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison last weekend is now back in custody, according to a report.

U.S. Marshals arrested Nasir Grant, 24, Thursday evening, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. Robert Clark, supervisory deputy of U.S. Marshals Eastern District, said authorities were monitoring an area in North Philadelphia where Grant was believed to be hiding when they saw him exit a residence wearing "full female Muslim garb" and a head covering.

He then entered a car and federal law enforcement followed him to 2800 block of Dauphin Street in Philadelphia‘s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood – where the car was surrounded and Grant was taken into custody.

Grant and Ameen Hurst, 18, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons previously announced.

Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges while the still-missing Hurst was jailed on four murder charges. The two were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials noticed they were missing. The men were housed in different cells of the same unit, officials said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals also arrested Xianni Stalling, a woman accused of helping the men escape.

A judge set Stalling’s bail at $500,000. Prosecutors, who initially requested a $2 million bail, are appealing the decision.

Authorities said Thursday that they located evidence showing that Stalling was communicating with one of the escaped inmates, but did not clarify which one.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Stalling has been charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape and use of a communication facility, FOX 29 reported.

A correctional officers union official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that there were no corrections officers assigned to watch the housing unit of the Philadelphia prison at the time the two men escaped.

The city's prison department remains understaffed and they reportedly have not had armed perimeter guards on duty for that specific shift for at least eight or nine months.

David Robinson, president of the public service employees union’s District 33 Council that represents the correctional officers said under proper staffing conditions that two corrections officers would be assigned to each housing unit.

"I’ve been talking about the staffing and safety issues for years and seemingly being ignored. I've been saying how something is going to happen, and now that something has happened, so are you listening now?" Robinson told The AP. "Of course, I'm not saying that the commissioner took a key and let them out, but vital posts were cut that could have prevented this."

The Philadelphia Police Department and U.S. Marshals have requested the public’s assistance in the search for Ameen Hurst, offering a combined $25K reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.