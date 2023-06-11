Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a Sunday afternoon press conference that a vehicle is trapped in the rubble of the disastrous collapse that shut down Interstate 95 outside of Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

Shapiro said it is possible that at least one person is still in the vehicle, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia. Shapiro would not say if authorities believe it could be the driver of the commercial truck that sparked the massive fire that lead to the collapse, but reiterated that there were no injures or fatalities to drivers on I-95.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney reported that while there are no known fatalities, the situation is "still fluid."

As authorities continue to work the scene, President Biden has been briefed on the collapse.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had previously announced that the president is aware of the collapse and willing to offer assistance.

"The President has been briefed on the collapse and White House officials have been in contact with Governor Shapiro and Mayor Kenney's offices to offer assistance," Jean-Pierre's tweet read.

Chaos ensued when a tanker truck caught fire when reportedly traveling under an overpass, causing the elevated structure to collapse. Authorities believe the truck could have been carrying hundreds of gallons of gasoline.

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management reported that both sides of I-95 were closed while authorities and first responders tended to the situation.

Images from the scene show the elevated concrete structure collapsed on the road below. No injuries have been reported as of Sunday afternoon.

Authorities told the Associated Press that I-95 is closed indefinitely. Philadelphia Fire Department official Derek Bowmer said that the northbound section was decimated, and southbound lanes were "compromised."

Bowmer added that runoff from the fire or broken gas lines caused underground explosions.

Officials believe the road will take weeks to fix, meaning drivers will have to buckle up for longer, alternate routes in the meantime.

Gov. Shapiro said they are looking at interim solutions to connect both sides of the interstate, but a rebuild could take "some number of months."

A Federal Highway Administration spokesperson said they are coordinating with other agencies to ensure that the highway is repaired as fast as possible.

"The I-95 corridor is a vital connection for people and goods traveling along the East Coast, and FHWA has offered support and assistance to state and local officials to help them safely reopen this section of I-95 as quickly as possible," the statement read.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.