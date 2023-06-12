Human remains were found at the site where a tanker truck caught fire underneath an overpass causing a portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse.

The Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News the remains were discovered and are with the Medical Examiner's office. They have not yet been identified.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Medical Examiner and mayor's office.

Officials initially said there were no injures or fatalities from the incident.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators arrived at the scene of the collapse Sunday evening.

"Today, the team began gathering data about the truck, and contacted the motor carrier about its fleet operation," the NTSB said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. "The team also started gathering information from emergency response teams on the sequence of events."

The NTSB has brought in specialists in motor carrier and hazardous materials safety, highway and technical reconstruction and emergency response. The agency said a preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks.

During a Monday news conference, authorities said a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline was traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway and was overturned while on a left-hand turn on an off-ramp Sunday morning. The crash caused gasoline to leak from the vehicle and catch fire.

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

Inspectors have determined that beams were no longer suitable for travel due to the fire and work was being done to demolish them, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Officials and crews were at the site Monday and were working to open the impacted portion of the highway, the state Department of Transportation said. A Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) spokesperson on Sunday said they are coordinating with other agencies to ensure that the highway is repaired as fast as possible.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration Monday, which will allow the state to draw federal funds for the repair and reconstruction of the damaged highway.