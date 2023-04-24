Firefighters in Philadelphia were battling a four-alarm fire that engulfed a massive warehouse on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the J.S. Fesmire Hauling facility in the 5100 block of Darkrun Lane in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

About 140 firefighters responded to fight the flames, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The fire was placed under control at 11:21 a.m., the department said.

Fire officials warned nearby residents who are sensitive to smoke to stay indoors.

The Philadelphia Health Department urged residents to avoid the area or to stay inside as inspectors collect air samples and assess air quality for any potential threat.

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

FOX29 captured aerial photos and video of dark smoke billowing from the structure's roof.

The incident began around 9:40 a.m. when there was a report of a person trapped under a forklift and a possible explosion, WPVI-TV reported.

The trapped individual was extricated and taken to a hospital, the report said.

No update on the person’s condition or details about the reported explosion was immediately available.