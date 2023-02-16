A new federal lawsuit accuses a Philadelphia homicide detective of sexually assaulting and harassing a woman whose son's killing he was investigating.

A Nov. 2, 2020 shooting left the woman's son dead in North Philadelphia, according to court filings. Detective Donald Suchinsky, a seasoned investigator, first met the victim's mother the following morning.

Within days, he allegedly called her from an office phone "and told her there were ‘things’ he wanted to do to her, but he could not say what they were," the lawsuit claims.

Then he began asking her to send him selfies, the lawsuit claims, and other officers aware of the behavior allegedly did nothing.

On another occasion, the lawsuit alleges that Suchinsky invited the woman to police headquarters and then sexually assaulted her in her own car. Following the alleged assault, she asked a different detective if her case could be reassigned away from Suchinsky, according to the civil complaint.

He then allegedly spent months emailing and calling her – and she "always rebuffed his advances."

"The PPD cannot comment on the specifics of these allegations due to an active Internal Affairs investigation, as well as pending litigation," a Philadelphia Police Department spokeswoman told Fox News Digital Thursday. "Detective Suchinsky has been on restricted duty status since 2021."

The lawsuit was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer. It comes a month after another city homicide detective was sentenced to decades in prison for sex crimes he committed against people he met on the job, according to the paper.

Court records show that Suchinsky has been named in at least three prior federal lawsuits against the city. Cases filed in 2019, 2010 and 1999 were all dismissed, however.

The latest lawsuit, filed on Jan. 27, alleges an "institutional failure" on behalf of the city and its police department.

"Detective Suchinsky…rather than focus on the task of investigating the homicide of Plaintiff’s son, focused his efforts on exploiting his position of power and authority over the course of many months as he sexually assaulted and repeatedly harassed Plaintiff, Jane Doe, during the most vulnerable and tragic time of her life," it reads.

In a separate filing the woman's attorneys asked the court to allow her to use the pseudonym Jane Doe, L.S., to protect her privacy and the integrity of the investigation into her son's murder, which remains ongoing.