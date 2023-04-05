Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations from two tenths to one half of an inch, and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN... Temperatures are above freezing but will begin to fall below freezing over the next hour. Freezing Rain will mix with Sleet at times and impact Bangor International Airport through late evening. The potential exists for a light glaze.