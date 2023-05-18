PGA Championship competitors at Oak Hill County Club in Pittsford, New York, were met with an icy reception on Thursday before the first round of the second major of the year teed off.

The tournament was delayed due to frost.

Golfers were ordered to stay off the grass as fairways were covered by a thin layer of frost. Temperatures crashed in parts of New York from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Luckily, temperatures are expected to go back into the 60s over the course of the day.

The PGA of America said the first tee time would be 1 hour, 15 minutes after the practice facilities are open.

Shaun Micheel is set to hit the opening tee shot. The honor is bestowed upon the oldest golfer in the field. He won the PGA at Oak Hill in 2003 – his only Tour win. His group includes Braden Shattuck and Steve Alker. The group will start on Hole 1.

The group starting at Hole 10 includes Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight and Kazuki Higa.

Justin Thomas is the defending champion. He won the event last year in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. Thomas has won the PGA Championship twice in his career. It is the only major he has ever won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.