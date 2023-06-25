The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took issue with NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus after the longtime player rep posted a video of himself wrestling with a shark.

Rosenhaus was with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and when someone hooked a dusky shark, Rosenhaus jumped into the water with a snorkel mask and started to grab its tail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Rosenhaus’ decision drew mixed reviews on social media, PETA was unhappy.

"Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove," PETA said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

ANTONIO BROWN ACCUSES BUCS OF TREATING HIM LIKE 'A LITTLE DOG,' SUGGESTS TOM BRADY ENTICED HIM TO PLAY HURT

"Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don’t need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter ‘likes.’"

Rosenhaus didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Late last week, PETA also called on FIFA to part ways with Budweiser as its official beer sponsor for the upcoming Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s World Cup over the alleged treatment of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The group sent a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The president has yet to respond to the letter.