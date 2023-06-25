A personal trainer said she's a cut about the rest because she's firm and holds clients to their commitments to their health.

Now, her no-nonsense approach is reportedly getting respect as she helps people get and stay healthier.

Natalie Vaughan, 40, has been a personal trainer for five years.

Based in Blackpool, Lancashire, in the U.K., she said her "no-nonsense approach" gets results, as SWNS, the British news service, reported.

She said she will dump clients if they don't adhere to her plan.

She told Fox News Digital via email, "What makes me so different is that I don’t take excuses. I am firm, and I am very honest about this before we even start a plan."

She also said, "I would rather not waste the client's money and time."

She had worked at a gym previously.

But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, she said decided to go at it alone and take her business online.

In that time period, she claimed she has helped 4,000 people get fit and lose weight.

Vaughan said her "no-nonsense approach" gets results — and that she is not afraid to ditch clients who are not sticking to her plans for them.

"People who don't stick to their plan — I will refund them. I am ruthless," she told SWNS.

"I am not nasty, but I am just firm," she also said.

She told Fox News Digital, "With me, people have to be accountable. I challenge my clients if it’s needed — and that why the results are outstanding time and time again."

She added, "Health is wealth. You can't go off routine — you need to be held accountable. Your health is on the line."

She took her business — called Natty V. PT — online and to social media in 2021. She said her work is her passion.

She has no website, however.

She said word-of-mouth keeps her business afloat.

"When I first started out, I [worked for] two years in a gym, but then COVID hit and people didn't know what to do."

So, she said, "I went online and within a few months I had 800 clients."

"I don't advertise online. I don't have a website. I rely on results," the mom of one said.

She also said that some other personal trainers "make excuses for their clients," as SWNS reported. "A lot of personal trainers will go with the client and do what they want to do," she said.

Instead, she said, "I am honest with how strict I am. If you miss check-ins, I will terminate your plan."

She added, "For me, there are no excuses. When people text me saying it is their friend's birthday or they are at a wedding — that is not an excuse to be off-plan. Your health is more important and you can celebrate after."

She also said, "If people come to me with excuses, I will challenge them and I will stick to that. People need to be held accountable. They need to know it is not OK to get off-plan."

Vaughan also said, "There is a lack of knowledge and accountability when it comes to obesity. People use excuses that they are traveling, at family occasions or on [vacation] — that is not an excuse."

She said, "All shops sell chicken and salads."

Her final thought?

"I try to educate as many people as I can — it will extend your life."

She has clients all over the world, including in the U.S. and in Saudi Arabia, she told Fox News Digital.