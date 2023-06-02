Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is preaching in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, June 3, on the 50th anniversary of the crusade there of his own father, evangelist Billy Graham, in June 1973.

"It is a great honor and privilege to be a part of this special outreach," Rev. Graham told Fox News Digital in a statement ahead of the event.

"The 1973 Crusade in Seoul had a tremendous impact on my father and on churches throughout Korea," he also said.

"To now have the opportunity to preach on the 50th anniversary of those meetings that meant so much to so many people is incredibly humbling," he added.

"I’m going to honor what my father did here by preaching a gospel message, just like he did in 1973."

Said Rev. Graham as well, "Even though much has changed in Seoul over the past 50 years, the needs of the human heart haven’t changed."

He said, "There is a new generation of people who need to know that God loves them, and just like my father, I’m coming to share the good news that God loves and cares for them."

He also said, "The last time my father saw Dr. Billy Kim, he told him, ‘Let’s have one more crusade in Korea' — so I am sure my father would be very excited and thankful about what is happening this week."

Kim is chairman of the Far East Broadcasting Company - Korea, former president of the Baptist World Alliance and former pastor of Suwon Central Baptist Church in Korea.

He also served as interpreter for Billy Graham 50 years ago.

In late spring of 1973, Billy Graham stood in front of a multitude of people — more than 1 million on June 3 alone — who gathered on the airstrip at Yoido Plaza, a runway used during the Korean War. It was the largest crowd he had ever preached to in person, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

"People were hungry for hope after years of Japanese occupation, war, poverty and the transition to become the Republic of Korea," said the association.

"That was so incredible, I could hardly take it in," Billy Graham himself later recalled.

That day marked the finale of his faith crusade in Seoul, South Korea.

Over the course of five days, 3.2 million people came to hear the American preacher, many walking long distances, the association reported.

Rev. Graham shared more thoughts with Fox News Digital about the major faith event taking place 50 years later in 2023.

"I love the people of Korea," he said. "This is a strong and beautiful country, and the people are so sincere and generous. They have always made me feel right at home, and I am looking forward to being with the people of this nation"

He added, "I’m coming to Seoul at a time that has been difficult for many people. The pandemic was very challenging. People need to know there is hope. So many are anxious about the future and don’t know where to turn. I want them to know that God has a plan and a purpose for our lives."

Rev. Graham added, "All money and all the technology doesn’t fill the vacuum in the human heart. People want to know, ‘Who am I? Why am I here? What’s the purpose and the meaning for my life?’ People are searching — and they don’t even know what they’re searching for, but something is missing."

He said further, "Only God can fill that vacuum. I’ve come to preach a simple message of God’s love for the Korean people, and I want everyone to know how they can have a personal relationship with God through faith in His Son Jesus Christ."

Franklin Graham's son, Will Graham, the executive vice president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is also an evangelist. On Friday he is preaching at SaRang Church, a 60,000 member Presbyterian church in Seoul — where many Christians will meet to pray for the outreach with Franklin Graham on Saturday, the association said.