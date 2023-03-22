FIRST ON FOX – Health providers at U.S. military bases, some of whom are involved in treating military-connected minors, blasted the idea of waiting before injecting kids diagnosed with gender dysphoria with puberty blockers and hormones.

The DoD providers said in the March edition of the American Journal of Public Health that the only pathway for children of military members who present with gender dysphoria symptoms is to immediately move towards "gender-affirming health care, such as puberty suppression and affirming hormones."

The doctors said that on the basis of "human rights," "youths… have an inherent ability and right to consent to gender-affirming therapy."

They went so far as to claim 7-year-olds can make their own medical decisions.

PENTAGON'S SCHOOLS INFESTED WITH SHOCKING PORNOGRAPHIC MATERIAL FOR MILITARY KIDS: 'TIME TO SEND A D*CK PIC'

The authors – David A. Klein, Thomas Baxter, Noelle S. Larson as well as clinical psychologist, Natasha A. Schvey, PhD – demanded the military train all of its providers on their ideas on gender medical interventions for minors, despite acknowledging that 53% of military-affiliated physicians in the Department of Defense health system indicated they would refuse to prescribe hormones regardless of any training.

Klein, Schvey and Baxter work at Travis Air Force Base in California, and Larson — a pediatric endocrinologist – works at the Department of Pediatrics at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Some of the authors work at Uniformed Services University – a military institution. The article recommended this institution take the lead in pushing forward trainings on "gender-affirming care" within the Pentagon health system.

K-12 CURRICULUM 'SOCIALLY ENGINEERING' MILLIONS INTO ENRAGED YOUNG 'SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIORS,' PARENTS WARN

Fox News asked the DoD whether it intended to offer trainings on the adolescent population in line with the ideas expressed by its clinicians.

"The Department of Defense will train its health care providers in keeping with current science and best medical evidence," the DoD responded.

The DoD also told Fox News Digital that it does not support rushing anyone into taking drugs and that medical decisions are made in consultation between a minor and their guardians.

The DoD providers proceeded to blast clinicians who pause before changing a minor's gender to see if they would grow out of the dysphoria, calling it "unethical."

"Some well-intentioned military-affiliated clinicians may not be aware that a ‘watchful waiting’ approach has a different risk profile than a gender-affirmative approach (which allows for gender identity exploration), and that ‘conversion therapy’ is unethical, harmful, and generally illegal," they said. "Patients may face ‘gatekeeping’ and major delays in care, including protracted and pathologizing psychiatric evaluations that question patient motives."

"[L]aws [banning transgender drugs]… assume that [gender diverse] adolescents and their parents are incapable of understanding the risks and benefits of gender-affirming medical care and then deciding what is in the youth’s best interest," the doctors continued. "Prior research has found that children can begin participating in their medical decision-making as early as age seven years with gradual increases in decision-making capacity, and adolescents prefer shared decision-making."

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm, an organization of physicians seeking to restore the medical profession to the Hippocratic Oath, disputed the claims made by the DoD doctors, calling them "laughable."

"The notion that 7-year-old children are capable of such decisions is beyond laughable," Dr. Goldfarb said.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE LAUNCHES REVIEW OF EQUITY CHIEF AFTER DISPARAGING POSTS ABOUT WHITE PEOPLE EXPOSED

"The existence of a large, perhaps as much as 25% cohort of 'detransitioners,' suggests the folly of assuming the soundness of childhood decisions," he said.

A detransitioned teenager who was subjected to gender medical interventions, Chloe Cole, recently told Fox News Digital that she "lost all my trust in my health care provider and possibly even health care."

Cole was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at 13; she underwent a double mastectomy at 15. She later detransitioned and accused her doctors at Kaiser Permanente of depriving her of informed consent. Kaiser Permanente has denied this allegation.

"I wasn't really allowed any time to just be and to just be observed alone without intervention. I mean, it was only about half a year between being diagnosed with gender dysphoria and actually being medicated. So the process for me was very expedited and there weren't really any pushback from any medical professionals," she said.

Cole reported that the double mastectomy procedure causes fluid to leak.

"They use skin grafts as part of it. Two years after the surgery, I thought the healing was going fairly well – save for the grafts being slightly dry on the surface. But they started to leak fluid, and I've had to start wearing bandages over them again," Cole said.

BOSTON MIDDLE SCHOOL SURVEY ASKING STUDENTS ABOUT ORAL SEX, TRANSGENDERISM PROMPTS PARENTS' OUTRAGE

"I don't know what it is. I don't know if it's an infection, [or] if it's some other complication from the surgery. But I've gotten no help from it, and I'm not sure whether it'll even go away or if I'll have to live like this for the rest of my life."

The health providers demanded the DoD publicly declare that it supported a "gender-affirmative position" and convince military members about the "evidence-based medical care" of changing a minor's gender.

"This may lead to less resistance and politicization, which could work against the overarching goals," the DoD providers said.

They added that the Defense Health Agency should provide legal services to help skirt recent laws banning "gender-affirming care" for minors. Eight states – Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah – have passed laws or policies that restrict medical interventions to change a minor's gender.

In light of this, the DoD can consider the legal ramifications of telehealth option and help facilitate long-term puberty blocking implants for minors, they said.

"[A]n implantable puberty blocker, which is generally effective for at least two years, can be administered at a tertiary care military hospital, requiring only routine services easily accomplished in primary care overtime. This could be a temporizing measure prior to relocation," the doctors said.

The DoD should also provide legal services to health providers in states which have banned gender meds for minors, according to the providers.

"[DoD] clinicians… may be forced to choose between withholding… treatments to act in accordance with state law, and providing ethical and evidence-based treatment while facing legal or financial persecution, dishonorable military service, or allegations of child abuse," they said.

If those clinicians face criminal ramifications, "The DHA should also make a commitment to defending clinicians and families who render gender-affirming care to minors in accordance with DHA legal guidance from prosecution under state laws or policies that criminalize this care," the doctors said.

The Pentagon told Fox News in a statement, "The Department of Defense provides federally authorized care in its military medical treatment facilities in accordance with applicable law."

RICHARD DAWKINS DECLARES THERE ARE ONLY TWO SEXES AS MATTER OF SCIENCE: ‘THAT’S ALL THERE IS TO IT'

The doctors further demanded the Department of Defense "leverage its robust, intact systems" to "sponsor research" on "military outcomes associated with access to timely gender-affirming care."

The doctors blasted states like Florida for restricting what is known as "gender-affirming care" for minors, claiming it "overstates uncertainties" that a child may later detransition, "exaggerates risks" of permanent side effects, "and falsely claims that medical standards authorize sterilization."

The article also said the skyrocketing increase in transgender-identifying youth was "due to increased awareness of the full range of gender identities, social acceptance, and improvements in medical care."

Dr. Goldfarb countered, "Just because a child states that they understand the implications of gender transitioning does not mean that they can conceive of their future regrets."

"These physicians should exam the literature and face the reality that the reason that Finland, Norway, Denmark, and the U.K. have opted to severely restrict the use of puberty blockers and sex-characteristic altering hormones is that we have little if any evidence that we are not hurting more children that we are helping."

He went on to blast a study used by the DoD doctors in their article, calling it "propaganda."

"The article from the military physicians would have to accept an extraordinary claim of capability of children to make an informed decision about life-altering treatment based on interviews of 21 selected participants who were then interviewed by researchers who were apparently fully invested in support of the concept of ‘gender-affirming care.’ This is no random study of the attitudes of children with gender dysphoria, this descends into propaganda," he said. "This is the type of research base for ‘gender-affirming care’ that has led European experts like Cass in England to conclude that the evidence in favor of ‘gender-affirming care’ is of ‘low quality’ and that only highly selected children should be considered for such treatment."