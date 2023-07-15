Pennsylvania State Police say that the doorbell video footage released by police Friday of escaped fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham walking past a home turned out not to be him after further investigation.

"We can now also say with relative certainty that thanks to the public response to the aired video that the individual depicted was not Michael Burham," PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a press conference Saturday afternoon. "We have a strong reason to believe that he is still in the area."

Police say the self-taught survivalist "is prepared to survive outdoors."

Authorities encourages Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for small stockpiles and campsite remains and to report any findings to state and local police.

MANHUNT LAUNCHED AFTER MURDER SUSPECT WHO WROTE HE'S 'NOT SORRY' ESCAPES PENNSYLVANIA JAIL

Burham, an Army veteran with survivalist and firearms training, was being held on kidnapping and related charges and is also suspected of murder and rape in New York in an interstate crime spree that ended in his arrest in South Carolina after a previous manhunt in May.

He made his way though the jail's gym to the rooftop on July 6, where he was able to climb down with a rope made from bedsheets, according to authorities.

Then he snuck off in a denim jacket and jail issued orange-striped jumpsuit and matching Crocs at around 11:20 p.m., police said. But he may have changed his clothes along the way, wit more than 150 officers from state, local and federal agencies were looking into reports of possible sightings in both states.

Police say they believe the fugitive is receiving outside assistance after he slipped out.

