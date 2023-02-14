Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., underwent surgery for his prostate cancer on Tuesday afternoon and his office says that no further treatment is needed.

A statement posted to Casey's Twitter account on Tuesday night says that the senator's surgery went well.

"This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer. His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment. Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery," the statement reads.

Casey announced in January that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in December.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC SEN. BOB CASEY ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said.

"In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Casey has been in the United States Senate since 2007.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.