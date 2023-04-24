Bam Margera is in trouble with the law once again after police issued an arrest warrant for the "Jackass" star following an alleged altercation at his home in Pennsylvania Sunday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to Margera's home in the Pocopson Township in Chester County for a reported "domestic-in progress" call at around 8 a.m.

Margera allegedly punched his brother Jesse in the face.

BAM MARGERA SAYS HE WAS PRONOUCED DEAD AND SUFFERED FIVE SEIZURES WHILE HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID-19

Upon troopers' arrival, Margera "fled the residence on foot to the rear of the property through a dense wooded area," in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.

His father, Phillip, was listed as the second victim on the complaint.

In the complaint, Jesse related he was awoken by Bam allegedly "banging and kicking his locked bedroom door."

Upon leaving his room, Jesse claimed he found a handwritten note from Bam which said, "If you even f---ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f--k you up."

Jesse then went to the kitchen and observed the former professional skateboarder "urinating in the sink."

Bam then became "aggressive" and started "punching him, striking him in the right eye/nose and left ear." Jesse also claimed that at some point during the physical altercation that Bam "grabbed his right arm."