The chocolate Labrador retriever who spotted fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham near his owners' property was recognized for his efforts at a press conference Tuesday.

Tucker was laying outside his owners' house in Warren County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, when he caught a glimpse of Burham.

"He jumped up and started to bark and ran toward our creek," the pooch's proud owner, Cynthia Ecklund, previously told Fox News Digital. "He would not come back, he normally comes back when we call him."

When Cynthia and her husband, Ron, followed Tucker to a nearby creek, they recognized Burham, who was shirtless and wearing his rolled-up orange prison pants. Burham told the couple that he was camping, but the Ecklunds rushed back to report the sighting to 911.

Burham has been charged with felony escape and faces his next hearing July 26, Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene said during Tuesday's presser at the Eklunds' home.

At the press conference, the Ecklunds confirmed that they will receive a $2,000 reward for their tips. They also mentioned the treats they've given Tucker, including 48 tennis balls.

"We got a new collar today," Cynthia said. "We bought a bucket of tennis balls. So that's probably a year's worth of tennis balls for him. He loves to play ball."

"There is a ribeye steak in the fridge waiting for him after all this is over," she added.

The proud owner praised her lab for protecting them, and speculated that he had a feeling Burham was dangerous.

"You can't ask for a better best friend than that," Cynthia said. "Tucker was actually really aggressively barking at him, which is, you know, you've seen today that he barks at everybody. But it was different…I think he was a little afraid of what Tucker might do."

