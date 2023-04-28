A Villanova University student gave a ride to a Philadelphia-area police officer pursuing a suspect who fled a traffic stop on foot last week.

Phil Sandor, 22, was driving to class April 17, when he gave a ride to Radnor Police Office Kyle Hand, who was chasing a suspect on Lancaster Avenue, FOX Philadelphia reported.

The suspect was running when he jumped over some electrified train tracks. Sandor was watching the chase from a nearby street when he asked Hand if he wanted a ride.

"In my head I was thinking, ‘there’s a good chance he might need help, because I don't see his car,' so I figured he'd been running a bit," Sandor told the news outlet.

Hand sat in the passenger seat while Sandor drove around the train tracks to help the officer continue the chase.

"I was really surprised," Hand told the station. "In my eight years of being a police officer that has never happened to me before where a citizens has come out of nowhere and volunteered their services."

Sandor dropped off Hand in a nearby neighborhood where the 27-year-old suspect was found hiding in a backyard and arrested. He has warrants in Philadelphia for several crimes, including assault.

The Police Department found Sandor and thanked him for his assistance and honored him with a certificate of appreciation.

"Definitely it felt pretty good, knowing they were able to help get him, and I was able to contribute a little bit," he said.