A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania warned that unaccompanied minors were no longer allowed to dine in their establishment after unruly "children and teenagers" continued to cause disruptions.

A Royersford, Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A shared the new policy was prompted by rowdy minors disrespecting employees and vandalizing their establishment after being dropped off by parents on the weekend.

"While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed," the FaceBook post explained before giving specific "unacceptable behaviors" employees had to deal with.

Some children and teens engaged in loud conversations with "a lot of explicit language," cursed at and mocked staff, vandalized property, stole decor, and walked through the drive thru lanes, the post claimed.

"We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated," the Chick-fil-A branch warned.

"As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience," the post went on. "We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue. As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult," the restaurant explained.

Unaccompanied minors could still purchase food, the branch said, but had to take it to go.

The store went on to apologize to well-behaved teens who were being affected by this rule and said they were not blaming parents for their kids' behavior but could no longer tolerate it in their establishment.

"Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in," it went on.

The post was shared on Twitter by user Megan Brock.

She commented on the post, "Your know a culture is in serious decline when a local Chick-Fil-A has to beg parents to require their children to act in a way that is compatible with the basic decency required in a functioning society. This reads like a homily on the fall of Western civilization."

Fox News Digital reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate for comment on the store's post and policy but did not hear back by time of publication.