Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared to take a jab at President Biden over a congressional investigation into his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine.

"The American people deserve to know what was going on here. They deserve to hold this president and this administration accountable," Pence said in an interview Friday on Fox Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

Pence was asked by host Maria Bartiromo about an investigation by the House Republican majority into the younger Biden’s business connections with companies in China and Ukraine and whether those ties influenced decisions by Joe Biden during his years as vice president in President Barack Obama’s administration or during his current tenure in the White House.

WHAT PENCE SAID ON FOX BUSINESS ABOUT HIS LIKELY 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN

The younger Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019 and also worked on investments with Chinese companies. Republicans zeroed in on those dealings as Joe Biden successfully ran for the White House in 2020.

And the scrutiny of Hunter Biden has intensified since the GOP won back the House majority in November’s midterm elections. Democrats repeatedly charge that the Republican-led investigation is a political ploy to weaken the president.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

Pence, who is likely to launch a White House run in the coming weeks or months, appeared to take a shot at Biden, saying, "I can’t really relate. I mean, when I was vice president, my son wasn’t sitting on the board of foreign corporations. He was sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet, serving the United States in the Marine Corps."

The former vice president regularly mentions his son, Michael, as well as his son-in-law who serves in the Navy in speeches and interviews.

Hunter Biden served in the U.S. Navy Reserve but was discharged shortly after his commissioning due to a failed drug test. Biden’s struggles with drug addiction have been well documented.

Former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, the president’s son who died from a form of brain cancer in 2015, was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard who served in the Iraq War.