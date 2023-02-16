Former Vice President Mike Pence laid into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for going "AWOL" following the toxic train derailment as Ohio residents demand better leadership from his department.

"Where is the secretary of transportation?" Pence asked Thursday on "America Reports."

"We had a supply chain crisis and apparently he was AWOL on that. FAA grounded airplanes… the secretary of transportation was missing in action and now we have this Ohio rail incident, and this is a moment where we ought to be hearing from the president, but at minimum, we ought to be hearing from members of the Cabinet that have responsibility over this area," Pence said.

Buttigieg has come under fire from lawmakers and locals after waiting 10 days to address the Feb. 3 train derailment that leaked the toxic chemical vinyl chloride into the air, which he blamed on former President Donald Trump's administration.

Health officials said tests have not "detected any levels of concern in the community that can be attributed to the incident" and told residents they are safe to return home and resume normal activity, but as reports of dead animals and sick residents continue to emerge, concerned locals are pleading for more information.

"My heart goes out to all the people in that community who are asking questions, not knowing whether to be home or not to be home, and they deserve answers, and the secretary of transportation and the president need to step up," Pence said.

Buttigieg's lack of presence on the ground prompted anger during an Ohio town hall this week, where residents of East Palestine demanded the transportation secretary travel to the area to address their concerns and assure the community that their health remains the government's top priority.

"I’m a big believer in lead from the front," Pence said. "Go where what is happening is happening, and the fact that the secretary of transportation is AWOL once again on this and is not on the scene, asking the tough questions, getting answers for the American people, is totally unacceptable."

Pence said Americans deserve more than a transportation secretary who is "missing in action," echoing locals who say the federal response is "coming up short."