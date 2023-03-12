Former Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that history will hold former President Donald Trump "accountable" for his handling of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence said at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner in Washington. "I had no right to overturn the election."

Pence said the former president’s "reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Pence's remarks Saturday marked his most forceful condemnation of his former boss yet, further fueling speculation he is readying a 2024 presidential run.

After his reelection defeat to President Biden in 2020, Trump told supporters that Pence had the constitutional authority to overturn Biden’s victory as he presided over the ceremonial Electoral College vote. Pence said he did not have that authority, and he certified the election following the Jan. 6 riot.

While the former president has blasted his former running-mate as lacking courage, Pence has largely refrained from taking direct shots at Trump, but that changed Saturday night.

"I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible," Pence joked. "Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there."

Pence joked that Trump used to make him sing the lyrics, "did you ever know that you’re my hero," during their weekly lunches to boost his ego.

The Trump campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for a reaction to Pence’s comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.