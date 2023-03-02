Former Vice President Mike Pence disagrees with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley's stance on competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

In an interview with CBS New that aired Wednesday, the former Indiana governor said it should be up to the American people – and that the history of the country proves the "wisdom and common sense and judgment of the American people."

"I come from southern Indiana, where people think most politicians should have a competency test," he joked, laughing.

"No, I think the American people can sort that out. I really do," Pence, 63, said.

NIKKI HALEY TWEETS COVID 'LIKELY' CAME FROM CHINESE LAB, PLEDGES TO CUT US AID IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

Haley – who announced her candidacy for president in the 2024 race last month – made headlines after she called for the "mental competency tests" at a rally in South Carolina.

Notably, President Biden turned 80 in November. Former President Trump is 76 years old.

A Fox News Poll conducted in late February found that, overall, 77% of Americans favor requiring such tests.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP, DESANTIS TOP 2024 REPUBLICAN PREFERENCE

More Millennials (83%) and Gen Xers (84%) want the tests than Baby Boomers (66%), and more Republicans (87%) and independents (74%) favor them than Democrats (67%).

Pence, whose name has also been brought up as a potential GOP candidate, said he would have a decision on the matter this spring.

He would not say whether he would back Trump, noting that different times call for different leadership and that he believed there would be better choices in 2024.

When asked about concerns regarding President Biden's fitness for office, Pence replied that his problems with the Democrat "are the failures of his policies at home and abroad."