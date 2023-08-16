Sending and receiving a handwritten letter is viewed as old-fashioned today in a tech-advanced world.

For two longtime best friends, it was their only way of communication for nearly 70 years.

Patsy Gregory, 80, and Carol-Ann Krause, also 80, are two friends who have just met for the first time in person after they'd been writing letters to each other for 68 years.

WWII LOVE LETTERS HIDDEN BEHIND WALL IN NEW YORK HOME DELIVERED TO FAMILY 80 YEARS LATER

The two women began writing letters at the age of 12 in 1955 after they each became "girl guides," each on a different side of the Atlantic, according to news service SWNS.

When the women first began writing to each other, Krause lived in Buffalo, New York, while Gregory lived in Chorley, England.

Gregory said the two would send letters back and forth, discussing their daily lives — and became quick friends.

"We would write about what happened in the day, school, anything that was going on, where we were going, who we went out with," she told SWNS.

NURSING HOME ‘OVERWHELMED’ BY POSITIVE RESPONSE TO PANDEMIC PEN PAL PROGRAM

As the years went by, the two sent letters for the Christmas holidays, for wedding anniversaries and for much more.

Estimating that they'd each written about 400 letters to the other, the two women — who both became mothers of three — decided they should finally meet.

Gregory always said she wanted to meet Krause before she turned 80.

Her daughter made it happen this summer, as SWNS reported.

Gregory’s daughter, Steph Calam, reached out from the U.K. to Krause in the U.S. to share the idea of surprising her mother with a trip to America for her 80th birthday.

Krause said she was all for it.

"I was more than happy to take her up on the offer," the now-resident of South Carolina said to SWNS.

Patsy Gregory said she was thrilled to learn of the 10-day trip her family planned for her to visit Krause in America.

TEXAS MOM, 90, RETIRES FROM DILLARD'S AFTER 1974, TOUCHES LIVES AT WORK: ‘NOT JUST A SALESPERSON’

"It was an absolute shock to find out," she said to SWNS.

"On my actual birthday, they presented me with a card with a flight to South Carolina."

In July, Krause traveled from England to the U.S. to spend time with Gregory in Conway, South Carolina.

The two said they recognized each other immediately thanks to the photos they'd been sending back and forth to each other over the decades.

Krause told SWNS how she felt on the day of Gregory’s arrival.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I was emotional … a bundle of nerves," she said.

Gregory said it felt familiar to be around Krause given all they shared over 68 years.

"It was just as though I’d seen her last week because we’d known each other for so long," she recalled.

Gregory told SWNS they talked for hours and went out to eat in the area.

"We did a lot of talking," she said.

"We went out for quite a few different meals in places that Carol-Ann and her husband enjoyed going to."