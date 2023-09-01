Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., trashed supporters of former President Donald Trump in an interview with Bloomberg Television, claiming they’re people who either don’t value the dignity of "every person" or are "afraid" of change.

She added that the "malignancy of Trump" is a "cancerous situation" in America and urged the Republican Party to "remember its heritage."

Pelosi made her dig on Trump and his supporters while speaking to Bloomberg reporter Francine Lacqua in Venice, Italy, on Thursday.

Lacqua mentioned that Pelosi "stood up against President Trump many times" while he was in office.

"I didn't stand up to him many times," Pelosi said. "I stood up to him once. It lasted a very long time."

Pelosi called the extent to which Trump will go for whatever he wants "frightening."

"So he was clever — undermine the press, undermine the rule of law, ‘I’m above the law,'" Pelosi said. "So seeing the length to which he will go, of course, is more frightening. He’s a threat to our democracy, but we intend to win."

Lacqua noted Trump is "so popular with the voters."

"Well, he’s popular with his group," Pelosi replied.

Lacqua asked if the former House speaker was "surprised" by Trump's popularity with his followers.

Pelosi interrupted, noting "surprised" wasn’t the word she would use for it.

"It’s interesting to see how there’s a certain element of the population who would just go for him," she said.

The former speaker trashed this "certain element," saying: "They’re people we would probably never get. They don’t share our values in terms of respect for the dignity and worth of every person and the rest."

Pelosi also classified the remaining Trump supporters as being afraid of change in the country.

"But there are some who are supporting him who are just afraid," she said. "They don’t see a place for their families in the future."

Pelosi continued: "They’re concerned about globalization, they’re concerned about immigration, they’re concerned about innovation. They’re concerned about diversity, women, minorities, LGBTQ, other people coming into the leadership arena, and that’s to be respected."

"So I respect all of the people of America, and when people ask me, ‘Are you afraid of what might happen?’ I say no, because of the goodness of the American people, the strength of our democracy. We will prevail, and my motto is, ‘The flag is still there,' as we say in our national anthem."

Elsewhere, Pelosi urged the GOP to remember its heritage and ditch Trump as its leader.

"You’re not a cult to a thug. You’re a great, Grand Old Party — and recapture that."

"So hopefully, as soon as we get through this, shall we say, cancerous situation that we’re in — the malignancy of Trump — they will emerge in a strong way with the leadership that I know is there in the Republican Party," she said. "Not necessarily in the Congress, but in the country."

