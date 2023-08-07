Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., praised the indictments against former President Trump as "beautiful and intricate" and said they have a solid chance of resulting in conviction.

Pelosi made the comments in an extensive interview with New York Magazine that was published Monday, going on to consider the possibility of Trump winning a second term in the White House.

"The indictments against the president are exquisite," Pelosi said. "They’re beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with."

The interview then turned to 2024 and Trump's re-election campaign. Pelosi spoke of Trump's campaign in dire terms.

"Don’t even think of that," she said of Trump winning the White House again. "Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America."

"If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House," she added.

Trump currently faces three indictments for charges relating to hush money payments to a porn star, his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down the last of those last week. Trump also faces another potential indictment in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the state's election results.

Trump's legal team has responded to Smith's indictment by arguing that his efforts in 2020 were protected by the First Amendment. Trump lawyer John Lauro argued on Fox News Sunday that Trump had merely asked or petitioned officials to verify election results rather than ordering such action.