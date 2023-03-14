Pauly Shore has some thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about him during Sunday night's Oscars broadcast.

During the monologue, Kimmel joked, "Two actors from ‘Encino Man’ are nominated for Oscars. What an incredible night this must be for the two of you and what a difficult night it must be for Pauly Shore."

Shore starred in 1992’s "Encino Man" with Brendan Fraser, who won best actor for "The Whale," and Ke Huy Quan, who won best supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," during the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Shore shared his thoughts on the joke Monday morning tweeting, "I don’t know if you guys saw the @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it. But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars! Never quit on your dreams."

He also elaborated on his thoughts on his Instagram, where he posted the Oscars clip. In his caption, he reiterated that he thought the joke was funny and how happy he was for his "old buddies" for winning their awards.

"What a story. I mean really guys, what a f---in’ story," he wrote.

"If we can all learn something from this, never quit on your dreams. Keep dreaming, work hard, and put in the time, and if your stars line up and you’re in the entertainment business, one day Hollywood will hit you in the head with the pixie dust like it did for Brendan and Ke. Have a great week, guys. Once again, Jimmy, thanks for making a silly about me last night. Fun stuff."

OSCARS HOST JIMMY KIMMEL POKES FUN AT WILL SMITH SLAP IN MONOLOGUE

The 55-year-old had more to say about his reaction to the joke with Page Six, saying Kimmel's jab was no different from how people have treated him in the past.

"We love to hate people when they’re on top. People wanted to smash me down and they did," he said. "I was always nice to everyone, always cool, I put my heart into my all my films."

"You’re buying and selling a human being," he added of being a celebrity. "Human beings have feelings, it’s not like selling real estate."

Regardless, Shore is clear that he’s excited for Fraser and Quan.

"It’s a big deal, I’m happy for these guys," he told the outlet. "We did a movie together years ago and I’m glad that people still talk about it 30 years later. It’s crazy."

He revealed that he exchanged messages with Quan a few months ago, and last spoke with Fraser five years ago.

KE HUY QUAN EMBRACED ONSTAGE BY PRESENTER HARRISON FORD AS 'EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE' WINS OSCAR

Reflecting on their time filming "Encino Man," in which Fraser plays a frozen caveman thawed out and adjusting to SoCal life, Shore had high praise for "The Whale" star’s talents.

"I enjoy working with actors who are my straight man… so working with [Fraser] was a pleasure," Shore recalled. "He became the caveman, he was not doing a caricature. It was really subtle, and it was comedy gold."

The "Son-In-Law" star is also hoping to have his own renaissance.

He said, "I do truly miss acting and I miss being on set… hopefully it happens… it’s about just dreaming and hoping," adding, "People are always like, ‘We want you back!'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shore is the son of Mitzi Shore, co-founder of the Comedy Store, where some of comedy’s biggest names, including Robin Williams, Jay Leno and David Letterman, got their starts.

The Los Angeles native began his own career as a stand-up before rising to fame in the '90s with a string of comedies like "Jury Duty" and "Bio Dome."

Shore is now touring his one-man show, "Stick with The Dancing: Stories from My Childhood," about growing up in Los Angeles in the 1970s and '80s. The outlet reports that he’s in discussions to turn the show into a TV project.

He also hosts a podcast, "Jam in the Van," which is traveling to South by Southwest this week.

Despite the jokes and perceptions, Shore maintained an air of positivity and determination about his future plans.

"I am not going to stop. I’m going to keep going. I know I’m going to get that call, and get that opportunity. That’s what it's about," he said.