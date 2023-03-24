Paulina Porizkova is feeling reflective on what would have been her late ex-husband Ric Ocasek’s 79th birthday.

Porizkova posted a photo from a family vacation with their sons, Jonathan, 29, and Oliver, 24, and shared her thoughts in the caption.

"This pic is from our last vacation together, when I still hoped my marriage would survive," she wrote.

"I told my husband I was so incredibly lonely, my heart so empty and yearning for love, literally anyone could take it. Anyone could woo me. Including him. On this vacation, I was still hoping he would try."

She continued, "Despite my growing loneliness as his wife, when the four of us were together, we were an incredibly strong unit."

Porizkova and Ocasek separated in 2018, after almost 30 years of marriage. They had met on the set of a music video his band, The Cars, was making for their song "Drive." She was 19 at the time, and he was 40.

Ocasek died in 2019 from heart disease worsened by emphysema. Porizkova found the singer dead in their shared Manhattan townhouse, and later learned she had been cut out of his will.

In her post, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model focused on the love within their family.

"The four of us were a nucleus of love, with the rest of our families forming the atom," she wrote.

She concluded, "Today, the day of his birth, I remember him as that, that particle that made my whole world possible. With infinite gratitude and nothing but love."

Porizkova has been open in the past about her complicated relationship with Ocasek.

In a post from 2021, the now 57-year-old wrote, "I loved my husband for 35 years.The last three of which we were separated. We were there for each other in those kinds of physical ways that we had become habituated to. It was just no longer marriage."