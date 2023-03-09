Paulina Porizkova called out her critics on social media after a recent steamy photo post.

The supermodel posted a picture of herself on Monday posing in black lingerie with a red sweater that she "knitted" herself, joking about being a "grandma" by a fireplace.

"I’m the proud step grandma of five. I’ve knitted the sweater I’m wearing- and yes, I’m standing by a fireplace," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "So this is what almost 58 looks like for me today," tagging the post with several hashtags, including #betweenjloandbettywhite, #sexyhasnoexpirationdate, #graypride, and #gettingbetterwithage.

Not long after that, the Sports Illustrated model shared a selection of the comments that criticized her post.

"Then there are the naysayers," she wrote on Tuesday after noting most of the comments were "wonderfully supportive."

"Many of the unkind comments seem to focus on me needing validation – which is true in part, I do need to be noticed in order not to be invisible," Porizkova said. "You also call me out for promoting the objectification of women. This is also partly true, I am working within set constraints thousands of years old."

She took greatest issue with the comments that said because she is "tall and slim" she doesn’t represent women her age "because I don’t look like a typical woman my age."

"I’m not trying to represent all women of my age," the 57-year-old wrote. "How could I? How could anyone? Don’t we all look different and isn’t that where our beauty lies? In our uniqueness?"

She continued, "What is truly sad here are the obvious insecurities of women who cannot find space to love themselves for who they are. For what their bodies can do. For what they can feel. Instead, they will compare, feel wanting and ashamed for not measuring up, and turn around to shame those who made them feel this way."

The supermodel concluded, "We can all only walk in our own bare feet, making our own unique imprints in the sand."

Porizkova has never been shy about baring her body on social media.

In January, to celebrate the New Year, she posted a topless photo of herself, writing, "I have nothing to hide. I’m finally comfortable in my own skin. I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought."

The Czech-born Porizkova, who was married to the late Ric Ocasek before they split in 2018 after 28 years of marriage, released a memoir in November 2022 called "No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful."