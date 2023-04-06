It was all fun and games at Augusta National on Wednesday as golfers took part in the Par 3 Contest ahead of their pursuit of a green jacket, when things get a little more serious.

Dustin Johnson hit the course with a familiar face by his side – his wife Paulina Gretzky.

Gretzky and their kids walked the course as Johnson did his best to win the annual pre-Masters event that usually sees some nifty hole-outs. Gretzky was seen sporting a darker hair color than the usual blonde or dirty blonde hair she has had in the past.

Tom Hoge aced the eighth hole and would go on to win the Par 3 Contest. He received a crystal vase for the hole-in-one, a crystal bowl for his winning round of 6 under and will now be in an uphill battle to win his first green jacket. No Par 3 Contest winner has gone on to win the Masters.

There will also be some extra eyeballs on Johnson as the LIV Golf defector is back to join the PGA Tour players in one of the most famous golf contests in the world.

Johnson won his first green jacket in 2020, but his decision to go to LIV Golf and spurn the PGA Tour made shockwaves last yer.

Cameron Smith acknowledged earlier in the week that LIV Golf competitors, who only play three rounds on their tour, will need to finish high up on the leaderboard to really make an impact.

"I think we need to be up there," Smith said, via the Star Tribune. "There's a lot of chatter about, 'These guys don't play real golf, these guys don't play real golf courses.' For sure, I'll be the first one to say that the fields aren't as strong, but we've still got a lot of guys who can play some really serious golf."

