Paula Abdul revealed how she has stayed healthy for decades.

Abdul, 60, appeared Friday at the Movieguide Awards where she spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of moving your body.

"I've been fortunate because dance has always been a part of my life," Abdul said while talking about how she stays in shape. "I don't ever feel like I'm working out, but also I've been a teacher and a mentor to young, talent … from the time I was 17. I was choreographing the Jacksons. I was a Laker Girl."

The "Opposites Attract" singer also touched on her time working with "compromised schools" that do not have the resources to have arts.

The former "American Idol" judge emphasized how moving your body can help mental health problems.

"Especially when people are suffering from any mental health problems, I always say, ‘Move your body. Listen to your favorite music. Crank it up. Move your body,'" she explained to Fox News Digital.

"Dance is the one visual medium that also affects your serotonin levels. It’s like when you dance, there's nothing like it. Words and music are everything, and they say it's the language of everything."

"It's a visual medium that opens the heart, transcends generations and age demographics and every socioeconomic background. Just dance, and it affects you and changes you for the rest of your life."

Outside of dance, Abdul also focuses on positivity.

"Right now is a time we need to all come together and keep the faith, walk in gratitude and surround yourself with the people of like-mind – cut from the same fabric," she told Fox News Digital on the importance of relationships.

"As you get older, relationships are everything. It's so important to cultivate history with relationships."

"If you don't know me – I'm all about positivity and happiness and spreading joy."

Abdul gained fame at a young age. While in college, she joined the Los Angeles Laker Girls. The musician eventually dropped out of college to pursue choreographing full-time and was hired by The Jacksons for the "Torture" music video.

Her success led to a storied career choreographing for big name artists. Abdul also began recording her own music and is also known for her time on "American Idol."