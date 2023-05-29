Although not defined by Merriam's Webster Dictionary, the term "Swiftie" is used to describe any and all people who identify as Taylor Swift fans.

This weekend, a bevy of stars embraced their inner Swiftie, flocking to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to catch a glimpse of the celebrated and adored popstar.

Musicians including Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, actors including Paul Rudd and Miles Teller and even athlete Aaron Rodgers all went viral for their appearances at the show, sending fans into a tizzy.

While their relationship status with one another remains up in the air, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes assured fans they are still team Swift, attending the Era's tour on Friday.

The former couple were photographed being overtly affectionate in the infamous VIP tent, frequented by Swift's family and famous friends.

Both artists are major supporters of Swift, with Cabello being a previous opener for Swift's "Reputation" tour in 2018.

Mendes collaborated with Swift on a remix of her song "Lover."

Aaron Rodgers has seemingly embraced MetLife Stadium as his new home, with his recent trade to the New York Jets.

Social media went into a frenzy on Friday when the revered quarterback was caught dancing and singing along to Swift's tunes.

Rodgers let his followers know on Instagram he was at the event, teasing his appearance alongside "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Miles Telles' wife, Keleigh. Teller was also in attendance. "Taylor Time," the Super Bowl champion wrote.

Teller starred in Swift's music video for her song "I Bet You Think About Me," featuring Chris Appleton, which was notably directed by her great pal, Blake Lively.

The trio were also captured mingling with "Ant-Man" actor Paul Rudd.

Fan video captured Rudd waving to fans at the concert.

MARISKA HARGITAY & CARA DELEVINGNE

Two members of Swift's original "squad," Mariska Hargitay and Cara Delevingne, reunited at the Era's tour in what was a stacked celebrity section.

"Law & Order: SVU" actress Hargitay posted a photo alongside model Delevingne, referencing their iconic appearance in Swift's star-studded music video "Bad Blood" off her 1989 album.

In 2015, Hargitay and Delevingne shared the stage with Swift during her "1989" tour. The trio strutted down the stage in what was a memorable moment for fans in Philadelphia.

Hollywood and Broadway's music man Lin-Manuel Miranda shared his experience from the show, snapping a picture with "Sixteen Candles" actress Molly Ringwald.

One fan captured video of herself gifting Miranda with a bracelet, a customary transition honored by Swifties at her concerts. The idea to exchange friendship bracelets was inspired by her song "You're On Your Own Kid," and the lyrics "make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

Ringwald attended the show with her daughter Adele, 13. One fan caught a sweet moment where Ringwald snapped a picture of her excited daughter.

"There are certain moments in a girl's life that are unforgettable…Thank you Taylor Swift," she wrote in a since expired Instagram story.

"Wonder Woman" and super mom Gal Gadot was also spotted with her children at the concert.

The actress shared a series of photos highlighting the exciting night, admitting that one of her children was tired.

"Even with one happy and sleepy child I had the best time. @TaylorSwift you're such an inspiration," the 38-year-old wrote.

In another image, Gadot captured a security guard looking mesmerized during Swift's set, writing "Even the toughest security guy can't stop singing."

Karma was aligned for the audiences of night one and three of the MetLife Stadium stretch of the Era's Tour, as rapper Ice Spice popped up for the final song of the night. Performing the remix to Swift's song, "Karma," featuring Ice Spice, both women walked down the stage and played to screaming crowds.

On Friday night, Swift also debuted her surprise music video with Ice Spice during the concert.

Additional stars spotted over Swift's three-day stay in Jersey included Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, Mike Meyers, Gordon Ramsay, Julia Garner, and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Swift's tour will continue through August, with her next appearance being Chicago.