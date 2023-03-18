Someone just bought a fast family car with a famous former owner.

A 1988 Volvo 740 wagon originally owned by the late actor Paul Newman has been sold on the Bring A Trailer auction website for $80,740.

That's over $20,000 more than the list price of a new Volvo wagon today.

But Newman's wasn't a regular Volvo.

ACURA NSX SUPERCAR FOUND IN RIVER AFTER 16 YEARS SOLD FOR RESTORATION

He had the dark gray wagon modified with the turbocharged V-6 from a Buick Grand National muscle car.

It also has a Pontiac Firebird's five-speed manual transmission and suspension upgrades to improve its handling.

Newman was a performance car enthusiast and a professional racing driver with a class win at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The Rolex watch he was given for the victory was auctioned in 2017 for $17.8 million, making the Volvo look like a bargain.

He liked the low-key Swedish hot rod so much he replaced it with a 1996 Volvo 960 wagon that he had upgraded with a supercharged Ford V-8.

That car was featured on an episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" with Jerry Seinfeld and David Letterman, the latter of whom was friends with Newman and owned the car at the time.