Even with a stacked resume and Tony and Grammy Awards under her belt, musical legend Patti LuPone cannot have her pick of roles, admitting she was recently rejected from a musical show because of her age.

LuPone, 73, revealed that she was so interested in joining the comedy musical series "Schmigadoon!," co-executive produced by "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, that she inquired with producers about joining the first season, which premiered in the summer of 2021.

"I wanted to be in ‘Schmigadoon!,' and I was too old," LuPone said in an interview with Mashable.

When asked to expand on what she meant, LuPone reiterated her age was an issue. "Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said I want to be in ‘Schmigadoon!.' They said, 'Sorry. You're too old.'"

Representatives for the series did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

The first season of the show, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, follows characters in the town of Schmigadoon that parody musicals from the ‘40s and ’50s. The second season, which is airing now, follows a similar ensemble cast as they live in the town of Schmicago, spoofing musicals from the ‘60s and ’70s.

The show was created by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, who writes all the music for the show, while serving as showrunner.

"It's so sad. And it's depressing," LuPone said of being turned down.

"It's their loss! I don't know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!"

Actor Martin Short, also 73, is credited in both the first and second seasons of the show.

LuPone currently stars in the film "Beau is Afraid," in theaters now.