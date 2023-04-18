Actress Patti LuPone declared that she doesn't know the difference between "our Christian Right and the Taliban" during an appearance on "The View" on Tuesday.

"I could cry… I don’t know why he’s doing this," an emotional LuPone said in response to a question from co-host Ana Navarro about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the LGBT community. "I don’t know, I mean I've said this before and I’m going to get in trouble. I’ve said this before, and it’s been in print. I don’t know what the difference between our Christian Right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is."

She added, "what's happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg told LuPone, a Broadway star known for her far-left views, that she was not the only person who has said that.

"It’s not this country. It’s not America," LuPone continued. "When I was growing up, I didn’t know America was an experiment. They never said America was an experiment when we were growing up. It was a democracy. And now it’s in such danger. It’s so upsetting. It’s upsetting to hear the loudest voices and not any kind of pushback to the loudest voices that are the extremity in this country."

Co-host Sunny Hostin turned to the actress and said, "that's why we need people like you."

LuPone bashed former president Donald Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during the segment as well.

Navarro asked for LuPone's reaction to the recent criminal charges filed against Trump.

"It's not enough. It’s just not enough. I want Fani Willis, and I want Jack Smith, I want anybody else indicting him to indict him now so I can get over my PTSD," she said as the show's audio cut out, apparently as she used obscenities that ran afoul of network TV's language rules.

She said Trump doesn't get "any pushback" and told Jordan to "go home" after the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in New York City on Monday focused on violent crime.

"Jim Jordan, go home to your own district. I just want to say, New York’s murder rate in 2022 was 5.2% per 100,000 people, nearly three times lower than Columbus, Ohio. So go home, Jim Jordan. Stop picking a fight. Do the job you were hired for. Get out of New York," she said.

LuPone made headlines in 2022 after she was heard yelling at an audience member to pull their mask up over their nose during a filmed conversation that followed a performance of the show "Company."

The hosts of "The View" defended the actress's comments during a May 2022 show.

Goldberg echoed LuPone's profanity-laced rant and said, "Put the mask over your nose!"