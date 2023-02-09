American R&B singer Patti LaBelle is single and ready to mingle.

Since Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, the 78-year-old artist was asked if she was open to dating.

"Well, sort of, kind of…" LaBelle revealed during an appearance on the "Jennifer Hudson Show," which aired Wednesday.

After the audience applauded LaBelle for her answer, she said she is ready to step back into the dating game.

"I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man, and we’re still friends, good friends… I think in life I have to find happiness for myself other than back in the day with him, which was wonderful," she told Hudson.

"But I’m too good to be solo," LaBelle remarked as the audience cheered loudly.

The "Godmother of Soul" was married to ex-husband Armstead Edwards for more than three decades. The two divorced in 2003.

LaBelle was then asked if she ever delved into dating apps.

"What’s that?" she smiled.

Hudson continued to explain the modern dating sites to LaBelle.

"You know, when you go online, and then you swipe through and say ‘nah, not that one…maybe that one,’" Hudson explained.

"Oh, that stuff. I’ve seen that commercial," LaBelle laughed with the audience.

Although LaBelle admitted she has not experienced dating apps, she confessed she has "a nice person in mind."

"I really do…but that’s my personal business," LaBelle suggested.

"Yes ma’am, moving on!" Hudson responded. An uproar from the audience was heard after LaBelle’s candid response.

On the talk show’s Instagram account, a video clip was shared where LaBelle stated that Hudson was "like her other daughter."

"I really adopted you," LaBelle added.

The social media caption read "Mama Patti" with a purple heart emoji.

During the legendary singer’s guest appearance on the show, LaBelle stunned in a purple ensemble from head to toe. She donned a satin purple jacket with ruffles and matching pants.

The "Lady Marmalade" songstress topped off her look with lavender-colored nails and a flashy purple ring.