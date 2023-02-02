The Tom Brady era in the NFL appears to have finally come to a close.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning, saying he was "retiring for good."

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," Brady said in a video posted to social media. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

The first milestone of Brady’s career ended three years ago, when he left the New England Patriots after 20 years and six championships.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft discussed Brady’s retirement Thursday morning, joining "CNN This Morning" and saying he will do everything in his power to sign Brady to a one-day contract in order for him to retire as a Patriot.

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," Kraft said. "And to us, he always has been, and always will be a Patriot.

"I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot, and find ways to honor him for many years to come. Because he did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community. And he's a beloved figure, and he's earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town. And we've had some great ones."

In his 20 seasons in New England, Brady went 219-64 while leading the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

He departed New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2019 season, winning his seventh and final Super Bowl in 2020 with the Bucs.

"Tommy, I'm always here for you. You are part of our family," Kraft said when asked for his parting words for Brady.

"I just love the guy so much and there isn't anything I wouldn't do for him and I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people," Kraft continued. "Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life."