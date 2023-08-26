New England Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham dazzled in the preseason and finished his summer run throwing passes, running the ball and catching a pass in the team’s 23-7 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Cunningham has emerged as a jack of all trades and with that could see himself become a Taysom Hill type player in the future. He said Friday night that he just wants to play.

"I'm a football player. Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it," he said when asked whether he had a preference of position.

"I feel like I did good over those three games," he added. "A lot to learn from, a lot to take on the chin, a lot of things I did good, a lot more things I need to work on as a quarterback or receiver, wherever they put me at. It's a blessing just to be here. I just want to thank God again for the glory and blessing me with these abilities, and we’ll see where things go from here."

Cunningham signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He played quarterback at Louisville and was electric with the Cardinals.

He showcased some of that speed earlier in the preseason and quickly went viral on social media. Now, he’ll have to face cut day before Week 1 of the NFL season begins.

He was asked about the biggest surprise entering the NFL from college.

"The biggest surprise? I mean, just college and the NFL is so much more different. I would say from a weight room perspective, definitely different," he said. "A lot more meetings in the league. A lot more spending time at the stadium trying to get your body right.

"Really, I really got into a routine in college. I mean, when you’re the best athlete on the field in college, there’s not much you can really do. But when you're in the league, everybody around you (are) definitely good players and there’s stuff to learn from. So, it was good to finally get in a routine and learn from some of those older guys."