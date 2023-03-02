Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest is facing eight years in prison after being charged with two felonies for his role in an assault in December.

McGinest was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, court records show.

The former defensive lineman turned himself in to police on Dec. 19 in connection to the assault that occurred 10 days prior at a restaurant in West Hollywood. The video seems to show McGinest punching a man in the face and later attacking him with a bottle.

The fight, involving McGinest and several other unidentified men, was later broken up and McGinest could be seen discarding the bottle and walking away.

McGinest spent the majority of his 15-year career in New England, earning two Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl championships. McGinest was suspended from his role as an analyst at NFL Network pending an investigation, and he has not returned to the network.

The 51-year-old apologized for the incident shortly after in a lengthy Instagram post.

"First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood," McGinest wrote on Instagram later that month. "To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

"To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those that I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

"Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should never have happened.

"This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again."

His bail was set at $30,000, and he was released a day later.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.