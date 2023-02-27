Patrick Warburton has arguably one of the most recognizable faces and voices in the entertainment industry.

From his iconic "Puddy" character on "Seinfeld" to voicing paraplegic cop Joe Swanson on nearly 300 episodes of "Family Guy" and greeting guests during the Soarin' Around the World instructional video at Disney's California Adventure, Warburton's signature baritone voice and charming disposition are unmistakable.

He has endured decades of changes in the acting world and proved longevity may look easy amid uncertain ebbs and flows of cancel culture, but his positive outlook toward comedy has always helped him stay grounded.

Warburton holds steady in his belief that "Seinfeld" jokes stand the test of time. "I think that's why the show's in perpetual syndication and people love it. There's always, you know, the way things change, and this and that… what would fly today? What flew yesterday can't fly today," he exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"I used to apologize for being on 'Family Guy,' and I apologize no more because this world is a horrible native satire. Everybody takes themselves too seriously, and… I think in many ways become an overwhelming mess. But we need humor in our lives, and we need love and humor, acceptance. It's all rather simple."

Easy enough for the guy who played Elaine Benes' on-and-off boyfriend on "Seinfeld" for 10 episodes of the cult classic sitcom but is still one of the most quoted and memorable characters from the long-running show.

Years ago, Warburton told an outlet that he "desperately avoided" Jerry Seinfeld while on set out of fear of saying something stupid.

"You know, it's funny. You make a comment on something that was actually in an interview in Australia," he said. "I was working on a project down there, and they asked me about working on ‘Seinfeld.’ And I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I avoided Jerry like the plague,’ which is… that's the story. It's like, everybody's curious, 'Why? You're such a horrible person?' It was just simply because I knew how fortunate I was to be on that show and I wanted to hit my marks, get my laughs, get out of there and just not be an issue and just have 'em say, 'Let's bring that guy back.' That's what I wanted."

The misguided remarks didn't seem to instill any ill will from Seinfeld when the men reunited by chance at a Manhattan eatery years later.

"It was a few years back. I was in New York doing press for ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ and I just bumped into Jerry in a diner… in a random diner," Warburton recalled. "I got a tap on my shoulder, and you know how your brain microcomputes? I was thinking to myself, ‘I bet I know who this person is.’ This isn't going to be just somebody going, 'Hey, Puddy, can I have your autograph?' I turn around and there is Jerry's face, six inches away from mine.

"He goes, 'You here by yourself?' I go, 'ya.' He goes, ‘Come on and join me; I'm having breakfast with Colin Quinn. Then I had breakfast with them, and he says, 'What are you doing tonight?' I go, 'I don't know.' He says, 'Come on over for dinner.' So I went over to his house. I had dinner with Jerry and his lovely wife and their kids, and it was just a great evening."

His relationship with Seinfeld feels like a "high five" all around. Despite living on different coasts and growing up with distinctly different backgrounds, they recently found out they share a common denominator.

"I was brought up very Catholic. My father was in the monastery for three months. He almost became a monk... and then decided that wasn't his calling and wanted to do medicine. That being said, my mother was worse than my father," Warburton said. "I mean, she has scrupulosity, so it's all religion all the time with my mother. Cut to, like, two years ago, when my wife's doing Ancestry.com, she finds out that I'm actually 12.4% Ashkenazi Jew."

Warburton said he was "very excited" to find out about his Jewish ancestry, and immediately picked up the phone to tell his buddy, Seinfeld, that he was part of the chosen few.

"The first text I sent was to Jerry," he said. "I go, 'Hey, Jerry, I'm 12.4%.' He immediately sent me a text back welcoming me to Yidland (a Yiddish term for Jewish land), so that was lovely."

Warburton, who has more than 100 voice credits to his name, said, "Working in voiceover sort of allots you that opportunity, you know, because it doesn't take a lot of time, you can usually fit in some works. There are things that you go after. I'm a Disney-phile, so I love anything and everything Disney."

The actor puts everything he has into his work, and gives just as much energy to his favorite passion project: The Warburton, an annual celebrity golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Now in its 13th year, Warburton has raised more than $22 million for the hospital, which ensures families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food at St. Jude while being treated for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

His goal this year as the leading celebrity golf tournament is to break $4 million in contributions — no easy feat by any means. He has a few helping hands to support the mission, including Alice Cooper, Mark McGrath and his nephew, "The Bachelor" Zach Shallcross.

"So, golf is the great common denominator. You've got your musicians, your sport, your athletes, your actors and your business people," he said. "Everybody says play golf. I found, you know, golf with so many musician friends I have is that if you've survived addiction, and you've gotten to the other end of that, you end up playing golf every day of your life.

"I know so many musicians play golf every day of life, starting with Alice Cooper, and it's a healthy addiction. They play golf. They go watch TV, go to bed, wake up, repeat. I've met so many musicians through golf. We have the big concert on Friday night, and we've had as many as eight or 10 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers on stage in the same night. Some of my old buddies who I have known for years performed in this, you know, constantly, like Alice Cooper, Robby Krieger from The Doors, Mike Mills from R.E.M."

He added, "We've had everybody from Mike Reno and Loverboy to Huey Lewis to Michael McDonald. Stephen Stills was the last guy to walk off-stage one year, 1:00 in the morning. We went a little long."

Golf is still on his mind, but making sure he can raise as much money as possible for St. Jude Children's Research Center is what keeps him going.

"We keep setting the bar higher and higher, and the goal is to make as much money as we can," Warburton said. "In the early years, we always broke our record every year and it was great. And then we realized, this isn't sustainable. We can't break our record every year. Doesn't work like that. But, you know, we did it again last year. So we are going to do it again this year."

As any devoted Puddy fan would say: "Yeah, that's right."