Patrick Mahomes wasted no time heading to "The Happiest Place on Earth" after winning Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and his two children, daughter Sterling and son Patrick Lavon "Bronze" Mahomes III, were seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday following the 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, where Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.

It was the first time that the Mahomes family showed their son’s face since he was born in November.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!," Mahomes posted on Instagram.

The theme park quickly turned into a mini parade for Mahomes, as he rolled around in a Chiefs parade car.

"Before the cavalcade, Mahomes will spend the morning with family and friends experiencing some of the park’s most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having the time of his life at The Happiest Place on Earth," Disneyland wrote in a press release.

The family took a picture in front of The Sleeping Beauty Castle before making their rounds through Disneyland.

The Mahomes’s tied the knot in March 2022 and revealed in May that their family was expanding to four with Brittany pregnant.

Mahomes’ family was at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night to witness the 27-year-old become the seventh player in NFL history to win both regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year.

He threw three touchdowns on 21 of 27 for 182 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards, with his 26-yard scramble on the final drive of the game being a crucial one that eventually set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Mahomes and the rest of his teammates will be making their way back to Kansas City for their victory parade, which they are quickly becoming accustomed to. They won it all in the 2019-20 campaign after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City fell in love with their quarterback phenom.

And while he wasn’t able to secure the win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two seasons ago, Mahomes secured that second ring and is bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy – and a party – back home.

However, some quality family time comes first.