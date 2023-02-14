What started as a Valentine’s Day troll by JuJu Smith-Schuster to James Bradberry has turned into a Twitter beef where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved.

Mahomes was the latest to jump in on a back-and-forth exchange between players on the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday following Super Bowl LVII.

It began with Smith-Schuster sending an ultimate troll to Bradberry, creating a Valentine’s Day card that read "I’ll hold you when it matters most" with a photo of Bradberry on it.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody," Smith-Schuster captioned it.

The troll is in reference to Bradberry’s crucial holding penalty that was called late in the fourth quarter that ultimately led the Chiefs to kick a game-winning field goal in the 38-35 victory at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Bradberry admitted after the game that he did indeed tug Smith-Schuster’s jersey, making it the right call despite many believing the refs should’ve swallowed their whistle there.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had his teammate’s back, though.

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it," Brown wrote on Twitter. "This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Bradberry would later send a subtweet saying "ALL-PRO #APJB," in reference to making second-team All-Pro after a fantastic first season in Philly.

But then Mahomes got involved with a subtweet of his own.

"That man must just be bored," the Super Bowl MVP said, likely in reference to Brown.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, and will continue their celebration tomorrow in their Kansas City parade.

Mahomes was named MVP after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 44 yards as well. His 26-yard scramble up the middle on the team’s final drive was crucial to set up Harrison Butker’s eventual 27-yard winner.