Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made it clear he isn't going to pay the monthly subscription for Twitter Blue as accounts are set to be stripped of their verified checkmarks.

Mahomes’ teammate, Marques Valdez-Scantling, was telling his quarterback to get with the program and pay the $8 a month to keep the verified checkmark. The two-time Super Bowl MVP had the perfect comeback.

"Can’t bro I got kids…," Mahomes said on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Twitter reminded individual users March 23 its verification would go away unless users signed up for Twitter Blue.

Mahomes joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who also said he wasn’t going to pay the monthly subscription fee for the checkmark. James joined news organizations that said they were not going to pay for the subscription either.

FALCONS COACH ARTHUR SMITH ADMITS TEAM DISCUSSED THE POSSIBILITY OF SIGNING LAMAR JACKSON

Mahomes and James may still keep their checkmarks if their respective organizations participate through Twitter’s Verified Organizations program.

That program, for a monthly payment of $1,000, offers gold checkmarks and other features to companies and nonprofits, while governments get gray checkmarks, according to the company. Affiliates of those organizations can get verification through the program for an additional fee per affiliate.

"Any individual person’s Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified," Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet.