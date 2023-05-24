A 2022 Calvin Klein ad featuring Bappie Kortram, a trans man in a sports bra who had not had top surgery at the time of the photo, has gone viral and left some wondering if the company could be facing the trouble that Budweiser endured after the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

Responding to the Calvin Klein Pride 2022 Campaign, Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis tweeted out the image, insisting, "Calvin Klein wants to go broke."

User Aida Reva echoed this sentiment, adding, "What a great way to ‘Bud Light’ themselves. Eliseu Mateus wondered, "Calvin Klein used to be in the design and beauty business. Still in that business?"

Writing about the model in question, the Daily Mail noted, "Bappie, who is from the Netherlands, is represented by a number of modelling agencies around the world including British Zebedee Talent, who describe him as 'a trans man who has not had top surgery yet.'"

On Instagram, Kortram wrote of the modeling experience, thanking the company and saying the photo shoot "showcases unapologetic fat love, fat pride, fat cis bodies, fat trans bodies, fat joy."

The post continued, "That all trans bodies are good bodies. The team at CK was so kind to let me wear bralettes and a body suit. I think that it is important to show that trans masc bodies with breasts should be celebrated and that masculinity doesn't mean that you can't enjoy feminine items."

Kortram concluded, "I hope that these pictures inspire you all to be happier and more proud of your bodies, of your queerness, of whatever you are doing right now! Thank you, Calvin Klein."

Fox News Digital reached out to Calvin Klein for comment. The company last year spoke out after similar backlash on its Instagram to a transgendered model of its clothing.

"We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression. At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance — any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked," the company said at the time.

After partnering with a transgender influencer, Budweiser’s sales were down 23.6 percent in the first week in May, compared to a year ago. According to an industry expert, "I think it runs the risk of losing that No. 1 position at the end of calendar year 2023."

More recently, Target allegedly had an "emergency meeting" to discuss some LGBTQ merchandice in stores that had prompted complaints. The chain was apparently looking to avoid a "Bud Light situation."

