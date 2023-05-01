Authorities in Mexico said a bus fell off a cliff on the western side of the country, leaving at least 18 people dead and more than 30 others injured, including nearly a dozen children, according to a report.

The Nayarit prosecutor's office said Sunday evening the bus fell approximately 50 feet down a ravine on Saturday night, Reuters reported.

The incident took place in the Mexican state of Nayarit near a highway that connects Tepic and Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination.

Nayarit's Security and Civil Protection Ministry released photographs showing rescuers pulling victims from the wreckage.

Officials identified the dead as 11 women and seven men. At least 11 minors were transferred to area hospitals, according to the report.

In February, a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla left 17 people dead.

Fifteen of the 45 passengers were declared dead at the scene and two others died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.