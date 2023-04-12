A man from Lancashire, England, arrived at an airport recently — only to realize he was the only passenger booked on the flight.

Paul Wilkinson, a 65-year-old dad of one, boarded a flight from Faro, Portugal, to Belfast, Ireland, with Jet2 airlines.

Wilkinson was surprised to realize he was the only person who bought a ticket for the flight that particular day, as SWNS reported.

At first, Wilkinson thought his plane had been delayed or canceled, since there were no other passengers at the gate when he arrived.

"I spoke to the stewards waiting to take the passports, and they said, ‘Oh, Mr. Paul, you’re VIP today … You’re flying on your own,’" he told SWNS.

The project manager said the flight really was like his own private jet.

"The cabin crew were smiling … They kept calling me ‘King Paul,’" he said.

The service on the plane was "second to none," said Wilkinson.

He even took a few photos with the crew who were working the flight.

"They did a one-on-one safety demonstration. We took photographs and the captain came out and had a chat with me," he said to SWNS.

The three-hour flight cost Wilkinson roughly $143 — and he jokingly asked for a refund for his seat.

One of the funniest parts of the day, he said, was when the plane arrived in Belfast and Wilkinson’s luggage was the only piece at baggage claim, as SWNS reported.

"My suitcase came 'round on its own because I was the only one in baggage claim," Wilkinson recalled.

He was on the flight after leaving a golfing trip in Portugal to meet his wife, Deborah, in Belfast — saying she, too, was traveling, though not on a private plane.

"My wife said she was cramped up on another flight, and I was on my own private jet," he told SWNS.

A Jet2 spokesperson told SWNS that it was a delight to serve Wilkinson in VIP style.