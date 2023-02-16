A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, released portions of a report detailing findings from the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the presidential election in Georgia as part of a larger attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The report indicates a majority of the grand jury believes one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling.

Prosecutors and several media organizations had pushed to release the grand jury's full report, but Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney refused to do so, citing "very limited due process" given to Trump's allies who've testified.

On Monday, the judge in Georgia said he would release the report's introduction and conclusion, along with the section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath.

Any recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted will remain secret for now to protect their due process rights, McBurney wrote.

The report comes as Trump is actively campaigning to return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is leading an investigation into Trump, who is accused of pressuring Georgia officials to "find" enough votes to prevent President Biden from winning the state. Trump had made numerous claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia and other states, though his attorneys were unable to support those allegations in various suits challenging the election results.

The special grand jury spent about seven months hearing testimony from witnesses, including high-profile Trump allies, such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and high-ranking Georgia officials, such as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

McBurney wrote that the full report includes recommendations for Willis, including "a roster of who should (or should not) be indicted, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath) of the 2020 general election in Georgia."

Willis will decide whether to bring criminal charges against Trump or his allies in the coming months.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.